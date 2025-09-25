Where to watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Real Oviedo will face off against Barcelona in a Matchday 6 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Real Madrid kept their momentum rolling with a 4-1 win over Levante, stretching their streak to six straight victories and tightening the title race by keeping Barcelona within striking distance. Now the pressure shifts to Barça, who need a win to stay just two points back as they welcome struggling Real Oviedo.

With only three points from five matches and sitting barely above the relegation zone, Oviedo will be desperate to steal something from this clash, even if the challenge of toppling the Catalan giants looks daunting.

When will the Real Oviedo vs Barcelona match be played?

Real Oviedo take on Barcelona on Thursday, September 25, for the Matchday 6 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 PM (ET).

Luka Ilic of Real Oviedo – Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images

Real Oviedo vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

How to watch Real Oviedo vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Real Oviedo and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.