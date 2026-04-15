Where to watch River Plate vs Carabobo in the USA: 2026 Copa Sudamericana

River Plate square off against Carabobo for the Matchday 2 of the 2026 Copa Sudamericana group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch River Plate vs Carabobo live in the USA on Fubo]

River Plate return to El Monumental under early pressure in their Copa Sudamericana campaign, set to battle a surging Carabobo team that opened with a 1-0 win over Bragantino. The Argentine side is coming off a disappointing 1-1 draw against Blooming.

Despite playing most of the match with 10 men, this result raised concerns given the mismatch on paper. Now in need of a response, River face a confident opponent looking to build momentum, making this a key early test you won’t want to miss.

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When will the River Plate vs Carabobo match be played?

This 2026 Copa Sudamericana match will be played on Wednesday, April 15, with River Plate vs Carabobo facing each other the Matchday 2 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM (ET).

Sebastian Driussi of River Plate – Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

River Plate vs Carabobo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Carabobo in the USA

This 2025 Copa Sudamericana showdown between River Plate and Carabobo will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.