Where to watch River Plate vs Mexico live in the USA: 2025 Friendly game

River Plate and Mexico will face each other in a 2025 friendly match, promising an exciting clash between the two rivals. Whether you plan to catch the action on TV or stream it online, here’s all the key information you need to get ready for kickoff and enjoy the game.

Following a strong victory over Inter de Porto Alegre, the Mexican national team is seizing the chance to play more high-profile international friendlies against clubs in their preseason preparations. Next up, El Tri faces a major test against South American powerhouse River Plate.

The historic Argentine team is rebounding from a disappointing 2024 campaign, with manager Marcelo Gallardo returning to the helm and a roster bolstered by promising new signings. River are focused on building momentum for a resurgent 2025 season where they aim to reestablish themselves as contenders.

When will the River Plate vs Mexico match be played?

River Plate play against Mexico in a 2025 international friendly game this Tuesday, January 21, with the match kicking off at 7:00 PM (ET).

River Plate vs Mexico: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch River Plate vs Mexico in the USA

This International Friendly clash between River Plate and Mexico will be available for viewers in the USA on UniMás, TUDN, and ViX.