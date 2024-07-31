San Jose Earthquakes are set to clash with LA Galaxy in a pivotal Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage. Our comprehensive coverage will have you covered with all the kickoff details and streaming options available in the USA.

The San Jose Earthquakes are set to take on the LA Galaxy in a crucial Matchday 2 showdown of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, a must-watch for soccer enthusiasts nationwide. Don’t miss a second of the action—check your local kickoff times and streaming options to catch every exhilarating moment of this high-stakes matchup.

[Watch SJ Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy live in the USA on Apple TV]

The San Jose Earthquakes pulled off a major upset on the opening day of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage, securing a hard-fought draw against Chivas and then triumphing in the penalty shootout to earn two crucial points. Despite facing a team that was considered superior, the Earthquakes showcased resilience and determination, positioning themselves well for a potential qualification.

The path to advancement, however, remains challenging as they prepare to face the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Galaxy, leaders of the Western Conference, are making their tournament debut and are eager to demonstrate why they are considered one of the top teams in the MLS. The Earthquakes will need to maintain their momentum and bring their best game to secure a spot in the next round, whether through regular time or another nail-biting penalty finish.

When will the San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy match be played?

San Jose Earthquakes are set to face off against LA Galaxy on Matchday 2 of the 2024 Leagues Cup group stage this Wednesday, July 31. The action kicks off at 11:30 PM (ET).

San Jose Earthquakes Midfielder Cristian Espinoza – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 PM

CT: 10:30 PM

MT: 9:30 PM

PT: 8:30 PM

How to watch San Jose Earthquakes vs LA Galaxy in the USA

Get set for an electrifying showdown as San Jose Earthquakes take on LA Galaxy in the 2024 Leagues Cup! Tune in to Apple TV and catch all the action live with the MLS Season Pass.