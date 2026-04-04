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Where to watch Santos Laguna vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Santos Laguna will take on Club America for the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

Alejandro Zendejas of America
© Manuel Velasquez/Getty ImagesAlejandro Zendejas of America

Santos Laguna take on Club America in a Liga MX Clausura 2026 Matchday 13 clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Santos Laguna vs Club America online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It shapes up as a pivotal clash with plenty at stake as Club America look to steady the ship against a reeling Santos Laguna side. America haven’t met expectations in recent weeks, and while they remain inside the playoff picture, their margin for error is shrinking fast.

That puts added pressure on Las Aguilas to deliver a statement result and secure all three points at home. Meanwhile, Santos enter at the bottom of the table with just eight points, desperate for any kind of spark to turn their season around and begin climbing out of last place.

When will the Santos Laguna vs Club America match be played?

Santos Laguna will face Club America in the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 this Saturday, April 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:10 PM (ET).

Lucas Di Yorio of Santos Laguna – Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Lucas Di Yorio of Santos Laguna – Manuel Guadarrama/Getty Images

Santos Laguna vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:10 PM
CT: 10:10 PM
MT: 9:10 PM
PT: 8:10 PM

How to watch Santos Laguna vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Santos Laguna and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Univision, TUDN and ViX.

Leonardo Herrera
Leonardo Herrera
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