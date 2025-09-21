Where to watch Santos vs Sao Paulo live in the USA: Brasileirao 2025

Santos will face off against Sao Paulo in the Matchday 24 of the Brasileirao 2025. Here you can find out everything you need to know about this game, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch Santos vs Sao Paulo live in the USA on Fanatiz]

Matchday 24 of the Brasileirao delivers one of Brazil’s fiercest rivalries as Sao Pauloand Santos square off in the San-Sao Derby. Sao Paulo enter the clash with 35 points and an eye on pushing into the Copa Libertadores playoff spots.

On the other hand, Santos find themselves hovering dangerously close to the relegation zone. With Neymar Jr. out for Santos, and both sides desperate for points, this heated showdown is set to bring plenty of drama and intensity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Santos vs Sao Paulo match be played?

Santos take on Sao Paulo in a Matchday 24 clash of the Brasileirao 2025 this Sunday, September 21. The match is set to kick off at 7:30 PM (ET).

Rafael Toloi of Sao Paulo – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Advertisement

Santos vs Sao Paulo: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

How to watch Santos vs Sao Paulo in the USA

This Brasileirao 2025 game between Santos and Sao Paulo will be broadcast live in the USA on Fanatiz USA. Other options: Premiere.