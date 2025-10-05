Where to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona live in the USA: La Liga 2025/2026

Sevilla and Barcelona will face off against in a Matchday 8 clash of the 2025/26 La Liga season. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

Real Madrid’s win over Villarreal briefly put Kylian Mbappe’s side back on top of La Liga, but Barcelona know the title race leaves no room for error. The Catalan club are determined to reclaim first place with a crucial victory, though the challenge ahead won’t be simple.

Sevilla, despite their inconsistency this season, have shown they can compete with any opponent and are hungry to climb the table, setting the stage for a high-stakes showdown.

When will the Sevilla vs Barcelona match be played?

Sevilla receive Barcelona on Sunday, October 5, for the Matchday 8 of the 2025-2026 La Liga. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:15 AM (ET).

Sevilla vs Barcelona: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

How to watch Sevilla vs Barcelona in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025/2026 La Liga clash between Sevilla and Barcelona in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options: ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, DirecTV Stream.