Where to watch Sporting Cristal vs Junior in the USA: 2026 Copa Libertadores

Sporting Cristal and Junior will face each other for the Matchday 3 of the 2026 Copa Libertadores group stage. Here, you can find out the date, location, kickoff time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States.

[Watch Sporting Cristal vs Junior live in the USA on Fubo]

One of the most competitive groups in the Copa Libertadores delivers another high-stakes matchup as Sporting Cristal clash with Junior in a game that could shape the race for the knockout stage.

Sporting Cristal enter with a split record through two outings and understands the importance of capitalizing here, while Junior arrive under pressure after collecting just one point from six and urgently needing a turnaround to stay in contention.

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When will the Sporting Cristal vs Junior match be played?

This 2026 Copa Libertadores match will be played on Tuesday, April 28, with Sporting Cristal playing against Junior the Matchday 3 of the group stage. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 PM (ET).

Juan Gonzalez of Sporting Cristal – Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images

Sporting Cristal vs Junior: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Sporting Cristal vs Junior in the USA

This 2025 Copa Libertadores showdown between Sporting Cristal and Junior will be available to USA viewers on Fubo. Fans can also catch the action on Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español and beIN SPORTS Connect.