Where to watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas live in the USA: Liga MX Clausura 2026

Tigres UANL will face off against Chivas in the first leg Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals clash. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas in the USA on Fubo]

One of the most intriguing matchups of the Liga MX quarterfinals is set as Chivas Guadalajara and Tigres UANL meet in a clash filled with title aspirations despite their contrasting regular-season form.

Chivas come in strong after finishing just one goal behind Pumas UNAM for first place, while Tigres UANL lean on their proven ability to deliver in knockout scenarios, setting the stage for a tightly contested battle with a semifinal spot at stake.

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When will the Tigres UANL vs Chivas match be played?

Tigres UANL play against Chivas in the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2026 quarterfinals this Saturday, May 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 PM (ET).

Angel Correa of Tigres UANL – Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Tigres UANL vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Chivas in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Tigres UANL and Chivas will be available for viewers in the United States on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Universo and FOX Deportes.