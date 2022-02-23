Cruz Azul of Mexico and Forge of Canada clash off again on Thursday at Estadio Azteca in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League Cup 2022 Round of 16. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Cruz Azul will come against Forge once again on Thursday, February 24, 2022, at 8:30 PM (ET), at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, in the second leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this last 16 Leg 2 soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their second overall meeting. Interestingly, Cruz Azul of Mexico have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in one occasion so far; Forge FC of Canada are yet to celebrate a victory to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on February 16, 2022, game ended in a 1-0 win for the Sky-Blues in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League edition.

Cruz Azul vs Forge: Match Information

Date: Thursday, February 24, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Cruz Azul vs Forge: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Cruz Azul vs Forge: Storylines

Cruz Azul set up a meeting with the Canadian side in the last 16 after being crowned the 2020-21 Liga MX season champions. Meanwhile, Forge ended up in the third position of the CONCACAF Champions League 2022 Qualifiers with nine points in six games. They have made their CCL debut as the better-ranked losing Semi-Finalists.

Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which club will progress to the next stage. The aggregate winner of this clash will then face the aggregate winner of the Montreal vs Santos Laguna duel, in the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Quarter-Finals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Forge in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Champions League Round of 16 Leg 2 game between Cruz Azul and Forge, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on TUDN.com, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App in the United States.

Cruz Azul vs Forge: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of the Cruz Azul. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites and thus, they have given them -550 odds to go through to the next stage. The away side Forge, meanwhile, have a whopping +1200 odds to cause an upset and knock La Maquina out of the competition, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +490 payout.

FanDuel Cruz Azul -550 Tie +490 Forge +1200

* Odds via FanDuel