Tijuana square off against Chivas on Matchday 2 of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Here's everything you need to know about game time, broadcast details, and streaming options to stay connected to all the action.

Tijuana will receive Chivas in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024. Fans are buzzing with excitement for this pivotal showdown. Be sure to circle the date, note the venue, and set your alarms for kickoff. Don’t miss a moment of the action—catch all options to watch this game live via stream or traditional TV.

Matchday 2 promises an exciting clash between two teams aiming high this semester. Tijuana, fresh off a victory over Queretaro on the road, comes into this match as one of the leaders of the Apertura 2024 tournament. Their strong start has them confident and poised to continue their winning ways.

Meanwhile, Chivas are looking to rebound after a disappointing 0-0 draw against Toluca in an opening weekend with few draws. The Guadalajara know they need to step up their game to satisfy their fans and secure a win at Tijuana‘s home.

When will the Tijuana vs Chivas match be played?

Tijuana are set to face off against Chivas in a highly anticipated Matchday 2 clash of the Liga MX Apertura 2024 this Friday, July 12, with the action kicking off at 11:00 PM (ET).

Domingo Blanco of Tijuana – IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport

Tijuana vs Chivas: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Tijuana vs Chivas in the USA

Catch all the Liga MX Apertura 2024 excitement as Tijuana squares off against Chivas, live on ViX for USA viewers.