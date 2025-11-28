2025 NFL playoff picture updated after Eagles-Bears on Black Friday

In a very close matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles and the Chicago Bears faced off on Black Friday, and the result had a significant impact on the 2025 NFL playoff picture.

Week 13 of the 2025 season brought something different. Along with the traditional Thanksgiving games, the NFL continued its now-annual Black Friday matchup — this year featuring the Bears and the Eagles as the main attraction.

The duel was tight from start to finish, but Chicago ultimately stunned Philadelphia to secure a crucial win. With that result, several things have shifted in the playoff race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

NFC standings after Eagles vs. Bears

With Chicago’s road victory over Philly, the Bears improved to 9–3, while the Eagles dropped to 8–4. Both teams entered the game with the same record, though Philadelphia held the No. 2 seed heading into the matchup.

Following Chicago’s win, the NFC standings now look like this (with the rest of Week 13 still to be played):

Advertisement

Position Team Record Playoff probability 1 Los Angeles Rams 9-2 >99% 2 Chicago Bears 9-3 78% 3 Philadelphia Eagles 8-4 95% 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6-5 87% 5 Seattle Seahawks 8-3 92% 6 Green Bay Packers 8-3-1 92% 7 San Francisco 49ers 8-4 85%

Advertisement

see also NFL teams who never slipped in the regular season: Unbeaten through the wire

It’s important to note that even though the Seahawks, Packers, and 49ers currently hold better records than the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay maintains the advantage as the NFC South leader.

Advertisement

Additionally, the Lions (7–5), Cowboys (6–5–1), and Panthers (6–6) remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. Rather than vying for the lower seeds, all three teams still have legitimate aspirations of winning their respective divisions and climbing into the top spots.

Updated 2025 NFL Playoff Picture After Eagles vs. Bears

With the Bears’ victory over the Eagles, the NFC playoff picture has shifted slightly. Here’s how things stand following Chicago’s crucial Week 13 win:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Divisional Round

1st Seed – Los Angeles Rams

Wild Card Round

San Francisco 49ers (7th) at Chicago Bears (2nd)

Green Bay Packers (6th) at Philadelphia Eagles (3rd)

Seattle Seahawks (5th) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4th)

Advertisement

SurveyAre the Eagles still contenders after losing to the Bears in Week 13? Are the Eagles still contenders after losing to the Bears in Week 13? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE