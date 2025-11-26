Where to watch Monterrey vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Monterrey will square off with Club America in what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Monterrey vs Club America online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It’s one of the headline matchups of the Liga MX quarterfinals, a clash many are billing as a virtual final, with Club America stepping in as a perennial championship threat after finishing fourth and just three points off the top.

But the path forward is anything but straightforward, as Monterrey arrive with the talent, physicality, and confidence to challenge anyone in the bracket, positioning themselves as a legitimate threat to spring a surprise and punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Monterrey vs Club America match be played?

Chivas receive Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinalsthis Wednesday, November 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 PM (ET).

Sebastian Caceres of America – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Monterrey vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM

CT: 9:10 PM

MT: 8:10 PM

PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Univision, TUDN, ViX.