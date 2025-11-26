Trending topics:
Liga MX

Where to watch Monterrey vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Monterrey will receive Club America in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinals. Here’s everything you need to know about this game, including kickoff times and full broadcast details for TV and streaming in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Sergio Ramos of Monterrey
© Azael Rodriguez/Getty ImagesSergio Ramos of Monterrey

Monterrey will square off with Club America in what will be the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinals. Fans in the United States can find full broadcast details, kickoff times, and streaming options to watch the game live. Here’s everything you need to know.

[Watch Monterrey vs Club America online in the US on DirecTV Stream]

It’s one of the headline matchups of the Liga MX quarterfinals, a clash many are billing as a virtual final, with Club America stepping in as a perennial championship threat after finishing fourth and just three points off the top.

But the path forward is anything but straightforward, as Monterrey arrive with the talent, physicality, and confidence to challenge anyone in the bracket, positioning themselves as a legitimate threat to spring a surprise and punch their ticket to the semifinals.

Advertisement

When will the Monterrey vs Club America match be played?

Chivas receive Cruz Azul in the first leg of the Liga MX Apertura 2025 quarterfinalsthis Wednesday, November 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:10 PM (ET).

Sebastian Caceres of America – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Sebastian Caceres of America – Agustin Cuevas/Getty Images

Advertisement

Monterrey vs Club America: Time by State in the USA

ET: 10:10 PM
CT: 9:10 PM
MT: 8:10 PM
PT: 7:10 PM

How to watch Monterrey vs Club America in the USA

This Liga MX clash between Monterrey and Club America will be available for viewers in the USA on DirecTV Stream. Other options: Univision, TUDN, ViX.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
What happens if Pachuca win, tie or lose vs Pumas UNAM today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs?
Soccer

What happens if Pachuca win, tie or lose vs Pumas UNAM today in Liga MX 2025 Apertura playoffs?

Where to watch Toluca vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Toluca vs Club America live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Where to watch Chivas vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025
Soccer

Where to watch Chivas vs Monterrey live in the USA: Liga MX Apertura 2025

Lions set to receive massive boost for Jared Goff as key player announces his return from retirement
NFL

Lions set to receive massive boost for Jared Goff as key player announces his return from retirement

Better Collective Logo