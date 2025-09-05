Where to watch Ukraine vs France live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Ukraine will square off against France in a Matchday 1 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

[Watch Ukraine vs France online in the US on Fubo]

France kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign with expectations sky-high, as Mbappe’s squad is favorite to top a competitive group that still poses its share of challenges. Their opener against Ukraine won’t be a walkover.

The Ukrainians are eyeing a push for second place and knowing a statement win could even thrust them into the race for first. For France, the path to control starts here, and anything less than three points would send an early warning that this journey won’t be as straightforward as many expect.

When will the Ukraine vs France match be played?

Ukraine receive France this Friday, September 5, for Matchday 1 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Oleksandr Zinchenko of Ukraine – Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ukraine vs France: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Ukraine vs France in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Ukraine and France will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.