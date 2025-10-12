Where to watch United States U20 vs Morocco U20 live in the USA: 2025 U20 World Cup

United States U20 will face off against Morocco U20 in the 2025 U20 World Cup quarterfinals. Here’s all the key information, including the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options for viewers in the United States.

[Watch United States U20 vs Morocco U20 online in the US on Fubo]

The United States, powered by breakout star Ben Cremaschi, has emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the tournament, showing impressive form through the group stage and a dominant 3-0 win over Italy in the Round of 16.

Next up is a historic semifinal clash against another Cinderella story, Morocco, which topped the tournament’s toughest group featuring Mexico, Spain, and Brazil. After surviving a tough 2-1 battle against South Korea, the North African side now aims to keep its remarkable run alive and punch its ticket to the final.

When will the United States U20 vs Morocco U20 match be played?

United States U20 take on Morocco U20 on Sunday, October 12, for the 2025 U20 World Cup quarterfinals. The clash is scheduled to kick off at 4:00 PM (ET).

Fans of Morocco wave flags – Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

United States U20 vs Morocco U20: Time by State in the USA

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

How to watch United States U20 vs Morocco U20 in the USA

Don’t miss this exciting 2025 U20 World Cup match between United States U20 and Morocco U20 in the USA. Watch the match on Fubo. Other options are: FOX Soccer Plus, Universo, DirecTV Stream and Peacock Premium.