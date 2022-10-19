In recent years, Barcelona haven't had the best of success when it comes to hiring competent coaches. Many Barcelona supporters perceive Xavi as the team's savior, but is that the case? Let's find out!

In hopes of ushering in a new era, Barcelona signed their former famous midfielder Xavi Hernandez in November 2021, as a manager to replace the fired Ronald Koeman. Even though Xavi enjoyed so much success during his 17 years with the Blaugrana as a player, since his departure in 2015, they have fallen into a financial bind.

Earlier this year, he was hailed as the spearhead of the Camp Nou outfit's revolution. Now, the 42-year-old has fallen from favor badly and is under a lot of strain, particularly after the recent loss to Real Madrid in the first El Clasico of the 2022-23 La Liga season.

Notably, that is when Xavi coached his 50th game for Barcelona, with the defeat dampening the mood of the celebration. After losing El Clasico and then failing to overcome Inter in the UEFA Champions League this week, their elimination from the competition seems certain.

Who is Barcelona's worst recent coach ever in performances?

Though many Barca supporters see Xavi as a savior, their concerns about the Spanish coach's track record with the Blaugrana have been justified. After Sunday's loss to Real Madrid, the Spaniard has cemented his place as Barcelona's worst manager in the club's storied history.

This challenging circumstance may be somewhat explained by the fact that he is the only player on the team who has not had Lionel Messi in any of their games. After 50 games in charge, Xavi has led Barcelona to 28 victories, 11 draws, and 11 losses, bringing the total to poor 95 points, as per the Spanish newspaper Marca.

Compared to other notable coaches like Pep Guardiola, Luis Enrique, and Frank Rijkaard, he is in a very distant place. After the first 50 matches, Enrique has Barcelona's greatest record ever with 42 victories, three draws, five defeats, and an overall 129 points. In addition, Xavi's record is worse than that of Pep Guardiola (37 wins, 8 draws, 5 losses), Tata Martino, Tito Vilanova, Ernesto Valverde, and Ronald Koeman.