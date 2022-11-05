Surprises abound in Transfermarkt's list of the world's most valued players. Once thought to be the most valuable player, Kylian Mbappe has since had his crown snatched away by a newcomer.

Neither Kylian Mbappe nor Vinicius: Who is the world's most valuable soccer player?

Soccer is a global phenomenon, and the staggering sums of money involved reflect this. Transfermarkt have compiled a list of the most expensive soccer players available, which includes both established and rising stars.

Of Europe's top five leagues, Ligue 1 is often considered to be among the worst in terms of competition. Paris Saint-Germain's dominance in the preceding decade has significantly contributed to this view in a world where fans are more used to challenging tournaments like last season's Premier League and Serie A.

The French Ligue 1 is, nonetheless, home to some of the world's top players. Last summer, Lionel Messi joined Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in Paris, and the three of them continue to dominate France.

Who is the world's most valuable soccer player at the moment?

Just recently, Kylian Mbappe was valued at €160 million, making him the most expensive player in the world. Although his statistics and accomplishments so far are remarkable, there is undoubtedly much more to come.

The Frenchman was formerly considered the most valuable player in the game, but a new contender has emerged to usurp his title. In the latest revision, the 23-year-old striker has been dethroned by non else but Erling Haaland.

According to the latest data from Transfermarkt, the Manchester City striker is now the most valued player in the world worth €170 million. With this increase, his market value surpassed that of Mbappe, whose valuation has recently fallen by €10 million.

The 2018 World Cup winner's stellar play and huge contract deal with the Ligue 1 champions weren't enough to keep him atop this list, though. As they are still relatively young, both players have a good chance of increasing their current valuation to far over €200 million in the near future.

This is the first time a Premier League player has topped the list since Transfermarkt began compiling the list. Four Premier League players have made the top 10, showcasing the financial strength of the most popular league in the world.