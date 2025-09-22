Who will perform at the Ballon d’Or awards ceremony?

As the soccer world converges in Paris for the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, the spotlight isn’t solely on the athletes. The Théâtre du Châtelet will transform into a stage where music and sport intertwine, setting the tone for an evening of celebration and recognition.

Every year, the Ballon d’Or blends spectacle with prestige and music plays a key role in creating the evening’s atmosphere. From surprise collaborations to memorable opening acts, the performances often set the emotional tone for the awards.

Fans and attendees alike eagerly anticipate which artists will take the stage, knowing that the musical choices can leave a lasting impression alongside the historic soccer honors. Speculation runs high, as organizers carefully craft a lineup that will complement the elegance and excitement of the ceremony.

Who will sing at the Ballon d’Or ceremony?

At the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony, Colombian reggaeton star Blessd is set to make history as the first Latin artist to perform at the prestigious event. He will open the evening with his track “Condenado al Éxito II“, bringing a vibrant Latin flair to the Parisian stage.

Blessd attends Casa Spotify Miami at The Wynwood Marketplace in 2024. (Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Spotify)

The performance will take place at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, where nearly 2,000 guests, including top soccer players and coaches, will gather to celebrate the year’s soccer achievements.

His inclusion highlights the Ballon d’Or’s commitment to embracing diverse musical talents from around the world. This marks a significant moment in the ceremony’s history, as Blessd’s performance not only celebrates his musical success but also underscores the growing global influence of Latin music in international events.

How many times did Blessd perform at a sporting event?

While Blessd’s exposure at international sporting events has been limited until now, his performance at the Ballon d’Or marks his first appearance on a global soccer stage, introducing his music to a worldwide audience.

Notably, he organized the “Sí Sabe Fest” in collaboration with Brazilian legend Ronaldinho. This event aimed to provide vulnerable youth with a platform where sports and music intersect, highlighting the synergy between the two worlds.

Additionally, Blessd’s passion for soccer extends beyond music. In October 2024, he became part-owner of the Danish club Vendsyssel FF, marking his deeper involvement in the sports community.