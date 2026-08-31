Argentina’s potential lineup for 2030 World Cup without Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi announced his retirement from Argentina and explained the reasons why. This is a sign that the ‘Albiceleste‘ will need to get new things going on for the 2030 World Cup.

Messi is leaving and that leaves a huge hole in the lineup. However, without Messi, new names can flourish. Lionel Messi is retired from Argentina, but not from Inter Miami. Still, as the Argentine national team prepares for the next World Cup, it will have to look elsewhere other than the MLS to get its ace.

Other names that are north of 30 years old could also be out of the 2030 World Cup either by choice or by coaching decisions. Hence, the lineup could look really renovated and new.

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Argentina’s potential lineup for 2030 World Cup

It is an end of an era for Lionel Messi and Argentina. However, that is not a reason for negative thoughts. Argentina is great at creating new talent. By the way, without Messi, Argentina needs a new captain. This is how the lineup could look:

Argentina’s 2030 potential lineup (AI generated)

Some known names could still be there, like the center back-pairing of Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez, midfielder Enzo Fernandez, or forwards Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez. Also, Valentin Barco and Nico Paz were in the 2026 World Cup but saw very few minutes.

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Names called to elevate Argentina

Franco Mastantuono, Barco, and especially Nico Paz are tasked with guiding the next generation. Mastantuono is just 18 years old and has a very promising future. Barco has been trusted in Premier League giants Chelsea to be a midfielder, however, his role in Argentina might send him to the left back spot.

Finally, it’s a big task to replace Messi, but if someone can, Nico Paz is the guy. Also left-footed and technically gifted, Paz is an absolute joy to watch. While he has the most pressure of them all by replacing Messi, his talent is undeniable.