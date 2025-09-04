Why are Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal not playing for Chile vs Brazil in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Although Chile were one of the top national teams in CONMEBOL just a few years ago, they find themselves in a challenging slump, having suffered four consecutive defeats. Currently, they sit at the bottom of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers standings with just 10 points. Today, they face an extremely tough challenge against Brazil, compounded by the absence of two of their key stars: Alexis Sanchez and Arturo Vidal.

Brazil started the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in uncertain form, which led to a series of coaching changes before Carlo Ancelotti took the helm. Despite the turmoil, the team rallied to secure its spot in the tournament. In a bold move, it opted to bench several of its traditional stars, creating opportunities for emerging talents. Regardless, it still fields a formidable starting eleven, positioning itself as favorites in today’s match.

In stark contrast, Chile have faced a string of setbacks over nearly three years in the World Cup Qualifiers, culminating in their official elimination from the tournament contention a couple of months ago. A succession of head coaches, including Eduardo Berizzo, Nicolas Cordova, and Ricardo Gareca, failed to reverse their fortunes. Currently, Nicolas is again tasked with leading a substantial team overhaul, aiming to build a stronger squad for the future.

Why is Alexis Sanchez not playing for Chile vs Brazil in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

Alexis Sanchez continues to be a renowned figure in world soccer. Despite this, the veteran player participated in only 14 games in the 2024-25 season with Udinese, without scoring a goal or an assist. In addition, he was absent from several games due to physical problems. With this in mind, head coach Nicolas Cordova decided to leave him out of the 28-man roster for the double-header against Brazil and Uruguay.

The Asociación Nacional de Futbol Profesional (ANFP), in collaboration with head coach Cordova, is executing a clear strategy to rejuvenate the team by integrating players poised to lead in the future. During this transition, Ben Brereton Diaz, Lucas Assadi, and Lucas Cepeda are expected to make a significant impact on the offensive side.

Why is Arturo Vidal not playing for Chile vs Brazil in 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today?

In contrast to Alexis, Arturo Vidal still showcases remarkable consistency in recent games. During the current season, the veteran midfielder has been a pivotal figure for Colo-Colo, securing a spot as a regular starter and amassing 21 appearances thus far. Despite his performances, head coach Cordova did not include him in the 28-man roster for the crucial double-header against Brazil and Uruguay.

Vidal, still performing at a high level, finds himself excluded as the national team undergoes a significant roster overhaul. At 38, his long-term viability for the squad is in question, paving the way for younger talents, like Felipe Loyola, to assume more prominent roles within the team.