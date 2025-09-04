Where to watch Brazil vs Chile live in the USA: CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil and Chile will face each other on Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. USA fans won’t want to miss this pivotal showdown, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve got here all the essential details to get you ready for kickoff.

Brazil and Chile may already know their World Cup fates—Brazil safely through and Chile eliminated—but this clash still carries intrigue as both nations navigate new eras under Carlo Ancelotti and Nicolas Cordova.

With two storied teams in transition and plenty of pride on the line, the matchup offers more than just a formality, making it a must-watch for fans eager to see how these traditional powers are shaping their futures.

When will the Brazil vs Chile match be played?

Brazil face Chile this Thursday, September 4, for Matchday 17 of the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 8:30 PM (ET).

Brazil vs Chile: Time by State in the USA

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

How to watch Brazil vs Chile in the USA

The CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Brazil and Chile will be available for viewers in the USA via ViX.