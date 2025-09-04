Brazil vs Chile: Lineups for Matchday 17 of South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil will host Chile on matchday 17 of the South American 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, in a game where both national teams already know their fate regarding the tournament. Still, this clash serves as an important test for both sides as they look ahead to future competitions and areas they must improve.

Brazil sit third in the standings and are mathematically qualified for the next World Cup. The focus now is on rebuilding their identity under Carlo Ancelotti. Expectations had built around the possible return of Neymar Jr., but the forward was not included in the squad.

Chile, meanwhile, are the only national team in South America already eliminated from World Cup contention. Even a miracle could not save them. It has been one of the worst qualifying campaigns in their history, as La Roja lost their chance to advance after a 1-0 defeat to Argentina. This marks the third time they will miss a World Cup since Brazil 2014.

Brazil predicted lineup vs Chile

Brazil’s squad announcement raised eyebrows, as Ancelotti left out several of the nation’s most prominent stars. Neymar’s absence came down to a technical decision, but even more surprising was the omission of all Real Madrid players. That means no Vinicius Jr., no Rodrygo, no Endrick, and no Eder Militao.

Raphinha of Brazil takes a penalty.

With this in mind, Ancelotti is expected to field the following lineup: Alisson; Alex Sandro, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Marquinhos, Vanderson; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Gabriel Martinelli, Matheus Cunha, Raphinha; Joao Pedro.

Chile projected lineup vs Brazil

For Chile, the emphasis is on beginning the long-discussed generational change. Head coach Nicolas Cordova has already made a decisive step by leaving out several of the Golden Generation’s veterans. Alexis Sanchez, Gary Medel, and Arturo Vidal are not part of this squad, signaling what could be the end of an era for La Roja and the beginning of opportunities for younger players.

Cordova is likely to send out the following starting eleven: Lawrence Vigouroux; Fabian Hormazabal, Guillermo Maripan, Paulo Diaz, Gabriel Suazo; Damian Pizarro, Felipe Loyola, Javier Altamirano; Alexander Aravena, Dario Osorio, Gonzalo Tapia.