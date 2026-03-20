Argentina to play Mauritania: What were the last friendlies for Messi’s team ahead of the 2026 World Cup?

Argentina just announced that they will play Mauritania in a friendly game ahead of the 2026 World Cup. This goes in line with what we’ve seen recently from Lionel Messi‘s national team.

Since winning the Copa America in 2021, Argentina’s friendlies haven’t been precisely elite matchups. In fact, these are the teams they’ve faced since 2021 in friendly games.

5-0 Win vs Estonia

3-0 Win vs Honduras

3-0 Win vs Jamaica

5-0 Win vs UAE

2-0 Win vs Panama

7-0 Win vs Curazao

2-0 Win vs Australia

2-0 Win vs Indonesia

3-0 Win vs El Salvador

3-1 Win vs Costa Rica

1-0 Win vs Ecuador

4-1 Win vs Guatemala

1-0 Win vs Venezuela

6-0 Win vs Puerto Rico

2-0 Win vs Angola

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Where are Mauritania in the FIFA rankings?

Mauritania are positioned 115th in the FIFA World Ranking. Mauritania have lost three games in a row. They lost to 4-0 to Senegal, followed by a 1-0 loss to Libya, and lastly, a 0-2 home loss to Kuwait.

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The fact is Mauritania align with what the Argentinian Federation has seeked lately. Lower level teams to just maintain rhythm, but not opponents that will make the Lionel Messi and the national team sweat a lot.

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see also Conmebol president calls Argentina ‘Finalissima champions’ claiming Spain ‘didn’t show up’

Argentina’s focus is on the World Cup

There is one reason for the Argentinians to pick Mauritania, maybe. During the group phase, Argentina will face Jordan, Algeria, and Austria. Jordan have a similar style to Mauritania, albeit much more better and effective. However, in a soccer, philosophical way, they play with a similar brand.

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