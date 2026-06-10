Who’s the referee of Portugal vs Nigeria today in 2026 pre-World Cup friendly?

Portugal are gearing up for the 2026 World Cup and will face Nigeria in an international friendly match. Officiating the action will be Spanish referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer, and even the lineups are already set.

Everything is set for the 2026 World Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo, who fans are questioning if he’s playing today, and Portugal enter the tournament as one of the top contenders, and they want to be fully prepared by playing a pre-World Cup friendly just one day before the opening match. Follow Portugal vs Nigeria live with us!

Nigeria will provide a valuable test, as Portugal look to become more familiar with African soccer ahead of their clash against DR Congo on June 17. Mateo Busquets Ferrer will serve as the central referee, an experienced official who will aim to keep the match under control. For those wondering, the Portugal vs. Nigeria clash will be broadcast in the USA.

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Who is Mateo Busquets Ferrer?

Mateo Busquets Ferrer is a 32-year-old Spanish referee who is currently regarded as one of the best officials in LaLiga. He has overseen many high-profile matches involving Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid in Spain’s top division.

Busquets Ferrer made his LaLiga debut during the 2023/24 season after delivering strong performances in the Spanish second division. However, he has yet to officiate a UEFA Champions League match, as he has not been appointed to the competition by UEFA.

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The Spanish referee has officiated 58 LaLiga matches, averaging 5.7 yellow cards per game. He has also shown 20 red cards and awarded 17 penalties. Busquets Ferrer is not a FIFA referee, which is why he was not selected for the 2026 World Cup.

Are there any Spanish referees at the 2026 World Cup?

Yes. There are four Spanish officials at the 2026 World Cup, although only one serves as a central referee. Alejandro Hernandez Hernandez is the main referee, while Carlos del Cerro Grande is assigned to VAR duties. Diego Sanchez and Jose Enrique Naranjo are serving as assistant referees.

For Mateo Busquets Ferrer, this match between Portugal and Nigeria is an important opportunity for growth. He can prove to UEFA that he is ready to officiate in the Champions League and continue building his career with the goal of reaching the 2030 World Cup.