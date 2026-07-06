Why isn’t Bernardo Silva starting today for Portugal vs Spain at the 2026 World Cup?

Iberian rivals Portugal and Spain have released their lineups ahead of a high-stakes 2026 World Cup clash, highlighted by the shocking absence of playmaker Bernardo Silva from Portugal's starting XI.

Playmaker Bernardo Silva headlines the notable absences for Portugal ahead of their heavyweight 2026 World Cup Round of 16 clash against Spain, as he is set to begin the match on the bench. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo will wear the captain’s armband and spearhead the attack; ahead of kickoff, the legendary forward voiced his respect for the Spanish side but firmly emphasized his belief that Portugal will advance.

The decision to bench Bernardo Silva for this high-stakes rivalry match is purely tactical. Manager Roberto Martinez has opted for alternative creators in his lineup, tapping Joao Felix to replace Rafael Leao, who’s not starting today, and Joao Neves to orchestrate the team’s offensive build-up and final-third distribution.

This reserve role is nothing new for Silva during this tournament cycle, as the veteran midfielder has yet to earn a single start for Portugal in the 2026 World Cup. Despite coming off a spectacular season with Manchester City—and recently securing a high-profile transfer to Real Madrid for the upcoming campaign—he has consistently seen Martínez favor other options in the starting eleven.

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Even so, Silva remains a regular fixture in Portugal’s second-half game plans, logging 67 total minutes across the tournament. The regular-season standout’s only completely idle match came during the group stage finale, where he was rested against Colombia.

Spain set to miss dynamic winger Nico Williams

While Portugal bench a star by choice, Spain enter this crucial knockout fixture facing a forced omission of their own: dynamic winger Nico Williams isn’t playing due to injury.

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The loss of Williams strips Spain of a premier threat on the left flank, forcing a tactical adjustment that places Alex Baena in the starting lineup. The Atletico Madrid standout has put together a good 2026 World Cup campaign thus far and will be tasked with replicating Williams’ vertical spark.

With FIFA world ranking locked in for Spain, the stage is officially cleared for a monumental battle between two European powerhouses. Kickoff times and complete broadcast guide information for US viewers are already finalized as fans brace for a win-or-go-home thriller.