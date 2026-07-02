Why isn’t Bernardo Silva starting today for Portugal vs Croatia at the 2026 World Cup?

Bernardo Silva will be on the bench for Portugal's battle against Croatia in a highly anticipated 2026 World Cup Round of 32 clash.

Portugal are gearing up to face Croatia in a high-stakes, win-or-go-home matchup in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32. With starting lineups officially locked in, the biggest pre-match storyline centers on Bernardo Silva, who has been left out of the XI due to a tactical decision by the coaching staff.

Head coach Roberto Martinez spent the past week defending Cristiano Ronaldo while hinting at changes for the knockout clash, but Silva ultimately failed to crack the rotation for today’s blockbuster fixture.

With Toronto ready to host Portugal vs. Croatia, fans are eager to see which version of Portugal shows up. Following an inconsistent group-stage run—which featured hard-fought draws against Colombia and DR Congo, alongside a dominant 5-0 dismantling of Uzbekistan fueled by a Cristiano brace—the Portuguese are desperate to prove they belong in the tournament’s tier of true title contenders.

Advertisement

Armed with an analytical scouting report on Croatia’s updated FIFA ranking, Martinez’s squad has a prime opportunity to punch its ticket to the next round. Both Portugal and Croatia are playing with their away uniforms.

Has Bernardo Silva cracked Portugal’s starting XI this tournament?

Despite being fully fit, Silva has emerged as one of the most surprising omissions from Portugal’s starting lineups during this 2026 World Cup campaign. The veteran playmaker has logged just under 60 minutes across the entire competition, relegated to brief second-half appearances off the bench against DR Congo and Uzbekistan.

Advertisement

However, he remains a lethal weapon in reserve for Portugal today; in a high-stakes knockout match where a draw after 90 minutes triggers a grueling extra-time period, his fresh legs could prove to be the ultimate x-factor. Joao Felix isn’t starting either for Portugal against Croatia.

Who is Martinez starting over Silva?

Looking at Portugal’s confirmed tactical shape, the creative role typically reserved for Silva is being occupied by Pedro Neto. The dynamic winger earned his spot on the back of a breakout run with Chelsea during the 2025 Club World Cup, forcing his way into Martinez’s preferred tournament lineup.

With the officiating crew assigned, the Portuguese bench remains incredibly deep. That luxury includes Silva, the maestro who recently made waves by leaving Manchester City to join Real Madrid ahead of the upcoming club season. All eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo though, as his sister suggested this could be his last dance.