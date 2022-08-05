Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger were the only two signings that Real Madrid have so far made during this transfer window. However, the duo that cost a total of €80 million will end up as rotational players at the beginning of the new La Liga season. Here, find out why.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger are two of Real Madrid's most high-profile acquisitions this summer. However, neither player has any assurances that they will be integrated into the squad as soon as possible.

With the eye-watering cost of €80 million from Monaco, Los Blancos were able to acquire Tchouameni's signing. Rudiger, on the other hand, arrived from Chelsea for free.

Both will have to compete for a place on the squad, though. Spanish newspaper AS reports that Carlo Ancelotti has determined that both players will sit on the bench for the beginning of the 2022-23 La Liga campaign.

The reason why Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger will not be starters at Real Madrid

This is relatively reasonable in the case of Tchouameni, considering the battle for midfield positions. However, that might make him the most costly bench player in history. That being said, many had anticipated Rudiger to be in the starting lineup immediately.

The central defensive pairing of David Alaba and Eder Militao has been a source of pride for Ancelotti throughout the pre-season. It's noteworthy to note that against Barcelona, the German ace began as a left-back in a four-man back line.

Back then, the experienced manager was as noncommittal as ever when asked about tinkering with the game plan. As a result, he will not change his tune.

His announcement that Ferland Mendy was the starting left-back dispelled rumors that Alaba would go to the left to accommodate the former Roma and Chelsea man. Only Ancelotti is aware of how long things will continue as they are. In the end, it will provide Real Madrid with what they lacked a little last season: strong competition for spots.