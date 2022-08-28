Joan Laporta is probably the most famous president in soccer nowadays. He was again under the spotlight this Sunday as he appeared in Barcelona's directors box with a bruise under his eye.

The summer of 2022 has been quite demanding for Barcelona and its managers. With Joan Laporta as its president, the team was able to change things up and finally have a decent transfer window. Now, he was under the spotlight after appearing in the Spotify Camp Nou with a bruise under his eye, something unusual for a person of his position.

Joan Laporta took Barcelona's presidency after the team suffered a lot in financial terms. He managed to apply some 'levers' and bring more money for the institution. With this movements, he was able to sign almost every single player that Xavi asked for and now they have one of the strongest squads in the world.

Most of the Barcelona fans are pleased with how Joan Laporta has managed the club as today. Of course he was unable to maintain Lionel Messi in the team, but he has made up for it with other signings such as Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha or Jules Kounde, building a better team for the future.

Barcelona explanation on why Joan Laporta had a bruise under his eye during Matchday 3

In Mathday 3 of the 2022-23 LaLiga season, Barcelona received Valladolid's visit in the Spotify Camp Nou. Of course Joan Laporta appeared in the director box, but there was something unusual on his face: a remarkable bruise on his eye.

The cameras spotted Joan Laporta arriving to Barcelona's stadium with sunglasses, a weird situation for him. Then he removed those from his face and revealed a bruise under his right eye.

The team explained that it was "domestic accident" and that there was nothing to worry about. Barcelona then won by a 4-0 score and made its president happy despite the hit on his face.