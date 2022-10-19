There is a possibility that Gerard Pique may be compelled to play in a Barcelona uniform that has the name of his ex-partner, Shakira. Here, find out why.

Even though singer Shakira of Colombia and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique of Spain are no longer an item, their fanbase remained loyal for over a decade. The separation came after 12 years together during which time they had two boys.

However, the couple announced their split in June of this year. "We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding," they announced in a joint statement.

Just three months later, the Daily Mail released images of the Barcelona defender kissing and cuddling with the 23-year-old Clara Chia Marti, at a wedding in Catalonia, Spain. However, the Catalan club seems to be contemplating an indirect 'reunion' of the exes, although in a roundabout fashion.

Why Gerard Pique might be forced to play with Shakira’s name on Barcelona kit

The Spanish centre-back may have to endure the agony of seeing his ex-partner's name on his jersey since music streaming service Spotify is the club's primary sponsor. During El Clasico, the Blaugrana wore shirts with Drake's insignia, attracting international attention. So, Spotify may keep showcasing certain artists now and again.

ESPN's Moises Llorens reports that an agreement is almost finalized that would put Shakira on the Barcelona jersey. It's been suggested that Coldplay might join the ranks of bands that have their names associated with the iconic shirt.

It's unclear for now in which game or multiple matches she may be featured as an advertisement on the shirt of her former long-time boyfriend. The Colombian singer's next single, "Monotonia," has all the makings of a heartbreak classic.

The Colombian singer's current single, "Te Felicito," which many listeners see as a critique of Gerard Pique, is just one of many songs that the player has had to suffer while warming up to the music.