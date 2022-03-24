Canada are very close to playing in a world cup, they have the best record in CONCACAF qualifiers but this time the team will not have one of the big stars Alphonso Davies available. This is not the first time that Davies has been unable to play for Canada in 2022.

Canada are at the top of the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers with a positive record of 7-4-0 and 25 points, no other team has been as dominant as Canada in the qualifiers. But Canada never had to rely on a big star like Alphonso Davies as the team has other players with enough experience to fill in for Davies when he is not available.

Canada's most recent win came against El Salvador 2-0 on the road, and that win was part of the team's current winning streak of seven games unbeaten. The last game at home was against United States, another 2-0 victory.

Alphonso Davies was barely able to play and score few goals for Canada during the qualifiers, but that was no reason for the national team to throw it all away and lose games. John Herman, Canada's head coach, took advantage of the difficult moment to win the games with the players he had available.

Why is Alphonso Davies not playing for Canada?

Alphono Davies, again, will not be available to play for Canada due to Myocarditis which he has been suffering from since getting infected with Covid-19 a couple of months ago. Davies can't play with that swollen muscle heart as it could put his life at risk.

The condition Davies is suffering from, Myocarditis, was discovered by Bayern Munich's medical team in January 2022. Of Davies' illness, Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann said: "It's still taking a little while. But the dangerous signals sent out by the heart have almost gone. There are still one or two things that need a bit more time. He'll have another check-up in a fortnight. The best-case scenario has occurred in terms of the healing process."

