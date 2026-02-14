Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Al Nassr vs Al Fateh in 2025-26 Saudi Pro League Matchday 22?

Al Nassr travel to face Al Fateh at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium for a crucial 2025-26 Saudi Pro League Matchday 22 fixture, with all eyes on whether Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the pitch. The legendary forward has been the subject of intense speculation following his recent protest against the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Ronaldo has been included in the Al Nassr squad and is expected to start and captain the side after a three-match absence.

The 41-year-old had publicly voiced his dissatisfaction with the PIF, alleging unequal treatment and budget allocation among the four major clubs controlled by the fund.

The standoff appears to have reached a resolution after the league’s governing body reportedly met several of the captain’s primary demands regarding club autonomy and management.

Additionally, with the league reportedly considering sanctions for further unexcused absences, Ronaldo rejoined group training this week and traveled with the team to Al Hofuf.

Projected Al Nassr lineup

Al Nassr head into the match with nearly their full array of stars available. Saad Al Nasser remains the most notable absence in defense, while recent signing Haydeer Abdulkareem was not included in the matchday squad.

The projected starting XI for to face Al Fateh: Bento (GK); Sultan Al Ghanam, Mohamed Simakan, Íñigo Martínez, Nawaf Boushal; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al Khaibari; Kingsley Coman, João Félix, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.