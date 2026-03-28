Why is Cristiano Ronaldo not playing today for Portugal vs Mexico at Estadio Azteca in 2026 international friendly?

The FIFA window is active, and Portugal face Mexico today at Estadio Azteca in a 2026 international friendly that promises a World Cup-like atmosphere and a strong level of competition to test both rosters. However, Portugal will be without their biggest star, Cristiano Ronaldo, due to injury.

Ronaldo is not playing due to injury and precaution. Portugal’s leading scorer is not called up by Roberto Martinez for this FIFA window and does not travel to North America for the friendlies against Mexico and the United States. Cristiano continues to deal with a hamstring issue suffered on February 28 while playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi league.

Although the injury initially does not appear serious, further tests indicate that he requires more recovery time, leading to his exclusion from the squad to avoid unnecessary risk. The decision reflects a cautious approach with a long-term focus.

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Is Ronaldo at risk of missing the World Cup?

The apparent answer is a clear no, which is why the staff are prioritizing his recovery. Head coach Roberto Martinez addresses the situation directly to ease concerns about Ronaldo’s availability for the tournament, making it clear that his participation is not in danger.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal.

“Cristiano is not at risk of missing the World Cup. It is a minor muscle injury and he will return in one or two weeks.” The plan is for him to reach the 2026 World Cup at full fitness, with the tournament set to take place in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

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This Thursday, 48 hours before the friendly in Mexico City, Cristiano confirms his return to training with Al Nassr and enters the final stage of his recovery in Saudi Arabia, preparing to return to official competition in the near future.

How does Portugal look without Cristiano Ronaldo?

Despite the absence, Portugal still feature a talented squad for the friendly, including Bruno Fernandes, Joao Felix, Rafael Leao, Vitinha and Joao Cancelo, among others.

The match serves as an opportunity to test attacking options and build rhythm ahead of the World Cup. However, Portugal also deal with key absences, as Diogo Costa, Rafael Leao and Rodrigo Mora are sidelined, while Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Palhinha and Nelson Semedo are also left out.