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Why is Jan Oblak not playing today for Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 29?

Atletico Madrid face Real Madrid on Matchday 29 with attention centered on Jan Oblak’s absence. The goalkeeper’s status adds intrigue to a high-stakes LaLiga clash at a crucial point in the season.

By Ariadna Pinheiro

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Jan Oblak of Atletico de Madrid warms up prior to a LaLiga EA Sports match in 2026.
© Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty ImagesJan Oblak of Atletico de Madrid warms up prior to a LaLiga EA Sports match in 2026.

Jan Oblak is not playing today for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid due to a muscle injury, the same reason he didn’t play against Tottenham in the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

His absence comes as a significant development for the Spanish club, given his role as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in LaLiga and a cornerstone of Diego Simeone’s system.

Facing Alvaro Arbeloa‘s team without their first-choice goalkeeper adds an extra layer of difficulty for Atletico Madrid in a match that could have major implications in the title race and European qualification spots.

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What happened to Jan Oblak?

Oblak felt discomfort during the final training session before the LaLiga match against Getafe on March 14. Medical tests confirmed a muscle strain, forcing him to miss the Getafe match as well as the Tottenham game before the Madrid derby.

Jan Oblak looks on during the warm up prior to a 2026 UEFA Champions League match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Jan Oblak looks on during the warm up prior to a 2026 UEFA Champions League match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

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In Oblak’s absence, backup goalkeeper Juan Musso has stepped in and delivered solid performances, even sparking debate about the competition for the starting role. Still, Oblak remains the undisputed first choice when healthy.

When could Jan Oblak return to play?

Jan Oblak could return within the next few matches, as his injury is not believed to be long-term, but his availability depends on medical clearance. Early indications suggest the issue is a manageable muscle strain rather than a severe setback.

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Atletico Madrid are expected to take a cautious approach, especially with crucial fixtures approaching in LaLiga and European competitions. For now, he remains day-to-day, and a return could come soon if he resumes training without discomfort. Until then, Atletico will continue to rely on Musso, while closely monitoring their captain’s recovery ahead of key matches.

Ariadna Pinheiro
Ariadna Pinheiro
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