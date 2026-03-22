Why is Jan Oblak not playing today for Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 29?

Jan Oblak is not playing today for Atletico Madrid against Real Madrid due to a muscle injury, the same reason he didn’t play against Tottenham in the second leg of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League round of 16.

His absence comes as a significant development for the Spanish club, given his role as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in LaLiga and a cornerstone of Diego Simeone’s system.

Facing Alvaro Arbeloa‘s team without their first-choice goalkeeper adds an extra layer of difficulty for Atletico Madrid in a match that could have major implications in the title race and European qualification spots.

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What happened to Jan Oblak?

Oblak felt discomfort during the final training session before the LaLiga match against Getafe on March 14. Medical tests confirmed a muscle strain, forcing him to miss the Getafe match as well as the Tottenham game before the Madrid derby.

Jan Oblak looks on during the warm up prior to a 2026 UEFA Champions League match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

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In Oblak’s absence, backup goalkeeper Juan Musso has stepped in and delivered solid performances, even sparking debate about the competition for the starting role. Still, Oblak remains the undisputed first choice when healthy.

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When could Jan Oblak return to play?

Jan Oblak could return within the next few matches, as his injury is not believed to be long-term, but his availability depends on medical clearance. Early indications suggest the issue is a manageable muscle strain rather than a severe setback.

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Atletico Madrid are expected to take a cautious approach, especially with crucial fixtures approaching in LaLiga and European competitions. For now, he remains day-to-day, and a return could come soon if he resumes training without discomfort. Until then, Atletico will continue to rely on Musso, while closely monitoring their captain’s recovery ahead of key matches.