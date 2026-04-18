Why is Jan Oblak not playing today for Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad in 2026 Copa del Rey final?

Although Jan Oblak has recovered from the injury that recently kept him sidelined, the level shown by Juan Musso has pushed the Slovenian to the bench. Atletico Madrid will face Real Sociedad at La Cartuja Stadium in the 2026 Copa del Rey Final.

Oblak has been one of the main pillars of Diego Simeone’s team in recent years. However, a recent muscle strain forced him off the pitch, and his Argentine teammate made the most of the opportunity.

Musso was one of the standout performers in the match where Atletico Madrid eliminated FC Barcelona from the 2026 UEFA Champions League. Can he become a hero in this competition as well?

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Confirmed lineup for Atletico Madrid

With Jan Oblak confirmed on the bench, these are the eleven selected by Diego Simeone to face Real Sociedad: Juan Musso; Mateo Ruggeri, Robin Le Normand, Marc Pubill, Nahuel Molina; Giuliano Simeone, Koke, Marcos Llorente, Ademola Lookman; Antoine Griezmann, Julian Alvarez.

El XI del Atlético de Madrid 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/1rYxHukbev — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) April 18, 2026

In pursuit of a new title in the Copa del Rey

The Atletico Madrid have a rich and storied history in the Copa del Rey, having secured the title 10 times throughout their history. Their most recent triumph occurred in 2013, when they defeated Real Madrid in a memorable 2-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu, ending a long drought against their cross-town rivals.

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Regarding their most recent appearance on the big stage, the last time the Colchoneros played a Copa del Rey final was in 2013. While they have reached several semi-finals in the years since, they have not returned to the championship match since that historic night in Madrid. This puts them among the elite clubs in Spanish football, trailing only Barcelona, Athletic Club, and Real Madrid in total titles won.

Juan Musso of Atletico de Madrid.

Eyes also set on the UEFA Champions League

Atletico Madrid are set to face Arsenal in the semi-finals of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League. The first leg will take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, followed by the decisive second leg at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

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This high-stakes matchup marks a crucial moment for Diego Simeone‘s squad as they aim to reach the European final after successfully navigating a challenging quarter-final stage against Barcelona.