Why is Joao Felix not starting today for Portugal vs Armenia in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers?

Portugal are fighting for their last chance to secure a direct ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, needing a home win over Armenia to make it happen. With Cristiano Ronaldo absent, many expected Joao Felix to get a start, but the forward will begin the match on the bench.

Although there hasn’t been an official confirmation regarding this key decision by Roberto Martinez, all signs point to it being purely a tactical choice, with the coach betting on the talents of Goncalo Ramos and Raphael Leao to lead the attack alongside Bernardo Silva.

CR7’s absence suggested that the coach might turn to Felix’s agility and talent as one of the key offensive weapons, but he won’t be starting. It may come down to how the game unfolds to determine if he gets any minutes on the pitch.

Portugal desperately need a home victory over Armenia to secure an automatic spot in the next World Cup, avoiding reliance on other results that could even force them into a potential playoff.

Joao Felix’s stats with Portugal

As a key figure for Portugal, forward Joao Felix has accumulated solid but not yet spectacular numbers for the national team. Across 49 appearances for the Seleção, Felix has notched 11 goals and contributed to the attack as the side has navigated major tournaments and qualifying campaigns.

While the production is there, the 26-year-old is constantly viewed through the lens of Portugal’s attacking history, and fans are eager to see if he can transition his talent into the kind of elite, match-winning output expected of his potential.

The World Cup as the goal

Portugal enter their crucial qualifying match against Armenia knowing that only a victory will suffice to secure their place directly in the upcoming World Cup tournament. Anything less than a win may force the Seleção into the precarious and high-stakes playoff scenario, a route they are desperate to avoid.

The focus is simple: the team must deliver a commanding performance and take all three points to punch their ticket outright and bypass the potential heartbreak of a repechage battle.