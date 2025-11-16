What happens if Portugal win, tie or lose vs Armenia today in UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers finale?

Portugal face Armenia on the final matchday of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in a high-stakes Group F showdown that could put their direct qualification at risk. Adding to the drama, they enter this decisive match without their biggest star.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even so, Portugal remain at the top of the group with 10 points, two ahead of Hungary (8) and three above Ireland (7). On paper, they have the advantage, especially as they host the last-placed side, Armenia, at Estadio do Dragao in Porto.

It is worth remembering that Portugal opened their qualifying campaign in dominant fashion, defeating Armenia 5-0 on the road. However, pressure can become a major factor in a decisive finale like this, particularly with so much on the line.

Advertisement

What happens if Portugal win vs Armenia

Portugal qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup if they defeat Armenia. The scenario is straightforward: a victory ensures their spot regardless of what happens in the Hungary match, thanks to the current two-point cushion. A win would send Portugal back to the World Cup without complications.

Advertisement

Players of Portugal, with Cristiano Ronaldo, thank supporters.

Advertisement

What happens if Portugal and Armenia tie?

see also Are Portugal eliminated from 2026 World Cup contention? Cristiano Ronaldo’s side fails to beat Ireland

If Portugal and Armenia draw, Roberto Martinez’s squad would still qualify as long as Hungary do not defeat Ireland by three goals or more. A tie would certainly complicate the picture, but Portugal remain in control of their destiny and would still be in a strong position to secure direct qualification.

What happens if Portugal lose vs Armenia?

If Portugal lose to Armenia, they would still qualify directly if Hungary and Ireland draw. Otherwise, Portugal would drop to second place and move into the playoff round. They would not be eliminated, but their path would suddenly look much more difficult.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Such an outcome would be stunning considering the high expectations surrounding Portugal. They entered these qualifiers as one of the favorites, with a squad full of elite-level players and a Cristiano Ronaldo who continues his pursuit of one more historic World Cup moment.