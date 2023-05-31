Why is Jude Bellingham not playing for England at the 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup?

England go into the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup as one of the big favourites, they have many talented young players who are already professionals in the Premier League.

Jude Bellingham started his pro career with Birmingham City but the world met him in 2020 playing for Borussia Dortmund.

Until now Bellingham is projecting himself as one of the biggest english players playing outside of England and the best thing is that he already played a big tournament, 2022 FIFA World Cup with his country.

Why isn’t Jude Bellingham playing for England in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

Unfortunately Jude Bellingham will not be able to play because the tournament started before the end of the Bundesliga, that is the reason why he will not be able to play for England, his club Borussia Dortmund did not give him permission to play in the tournament.

With Jude Bellingham England could have been a better team in the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup but unfortunately his team, Borussia Dortmund, needed him to close the season.

Bellingham has already represented England in multiple tournaments including U-15, U-16, U-17, U-21 tournaments and the England men’s national team.