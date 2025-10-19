Argentina vs Morocco LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 final

Argentina face Morocco in the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup final, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown between two of the tournament’s most impressive sides. The Albiceleste enter as clear favorites after a near-perfect campaign, defeating Colombia 1-0 in the semifinal and maintaining six straight wins on their march to the final. Argentina will aim to claim their seventh U-20 World Cup title, further cementing their dominance in youth soccer.

Morocco reach the final after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over France in the semifinals. The African side has only suffered one defeat in the tournament — a narrow loss to Mexico during the group stage — and now have the chance to make history by lifting its first-ever U-20 World Cup trophy.

The clash promises to be tightly contested, with both sides having the quality and determination to lift the trophy. Fans can expect a match full of intensity, skill, and dramatic moments, as Argentina’s precision and composure meet Morocco’s grit and creativity. The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup final is set to showcase the next generation of world-class soccer talent.