Argentina vs Morocco LIVE: Start time, how to watch and confirmed lineups! FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 final

Argentina face Morocco in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup final. Follow our live coverage for minute-by-minute updates from the pitch. Want to know how to watch, when it kicks off and confirmed lineups? Stay with us for full broadcast details and real-time action.

By Emilio Abad

Mateo Silvetti of Argentina and Ilias Boumassaoudi of Morocco.
© @FIFA World CupMateo Silvetti of Argentina and Ilias Boumassaoudi of Morocco.

Argentina face Morocco in the 2025 FIFA Under-20 World Cup final, setting the stage for a thrilling showdown between two of the tournament’s most impressive sides. The Albiceleste enter as clear favorites after a near-perfect campaign, defeating Colombia 1-0 in the semifinal and maintaining six straight wins on their march to the final. Argentina will aim to claim their seventh U-20 World Cup title, further cementing their dominance in youth soccer.

[Watch Argentina vs Morocco live in the USA on Fubo]

Morocco reach the final after a dramatic penalty shootout victory over France in the semifinals. The African side has only suffered one defeat in the tournament — a narrow loss to Mexico during the group stage — and now have the chance to make history by lifting its first-ever U-20 World Cup trophy.

The clash promises to be tightly contested, with both sides having the quality and determination to lift the trophy. Fans can expect a match full of intensity, skill, and dramatic moments, as Argentina’s precision and composure meet Morocco’s grit and creativity. The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup final is set to showcase the next generation of world-class soccer talent.

Argentina confirmed lineup!

Here's Argentina's lineup for the U-20 World Cup final against Morocco!

Tonight’s referees

The match will be officiated by Italian referee Maurizio Mariani, 43, who has overseen three matches in the youth tournament taking place in Chile. He is assisted by his compatriots Daniele Bindoni and Alberto Tegoni as linesmen, while American Joe Dickerson serves as the fourth official.

Mariani has not yet refereed Morocco in this tournament, but he did officiate Argentina’s 4-0 victory over Nigeria in the round of 16. He also oversaw Egypt vs Chile and Brazil vs Mexico, bringing valuable experience to tonight’s FIFA U-20 World Cup final.

Kick off time and how to watch

Argentina vs Morocco will get underway at 7:00 PM ET (PT:4:00 PM)

Watch this 2025 U20 World Cup final between Argentina and Morocco live in the USA on Fubo, FS2, Telemundo and DirecTV Stream

Argentina and Morocco clash in the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup final

Welcome to our live blog of the tournament’s biggest match! Argentina face Morocco in Chile this Sunday, October 19, with history and the trophy on the line. Argentina enter as favorites after a near-perfect campaign, while Morocco look to make history with their first-ever U-20 World Cup final.

Stay with us for key information, player highlights, and minute-by-minute updates as Argentina and Morocco battle it out for the championship. Fans can expect a thrilling match full of intensity, skill, and dramatic moments.

Whether you’re here for live updates and fun facts about both sides, we’ve got you covered from kickoff to the final whistle as Argentina and Morocco compete for U-20 World Cup glory.

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
