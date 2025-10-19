Trending topics:
What happens if Argentina and Morocco tie in the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 final today?

Argentina face Morocco in the FIFA Under-20 World Cup 2025 final, in what promises to be an exciting and intense clash. However, a key question arises about the possible outcome of the match: what happens if they draw in regular time?

By Emilio Abad

Mateo Silvetti of Argentina.
© @FIFA World CupMateo Silvetti of Argentina.

The Argentina Under-20 national team face Morocco this Sunday in the grand final of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup taking place in Chile. As the tournament reaches its climax, everything must be set and clear ahead of the most important match of the competition. And with that, a key question arises: what happens if the match ends in a draw after 90 minutes?

Argentina reached the final after defeating Colombia 1-0 in the semifinals. The South Americans have won all six of their matches in the tournament and are aiming to claim their seventh world title at the U-20 level.

They arrive with a nearly full-strength squad. Head coach Diego Placente will have Maher Carrizo, the Velez Sarsfield forward, available again after serving a suspension for yellow card accumulation. However, Argentina will be without Valente Pierani and Alvaro Montoro. Pierani, the Estudiantes defender, suffered a knee sprain in the quarterfinals against Mexico, while Montoro, from Botafogo, fractured his collarbone.

On the other hand, Morocco reached the decisive match after defeating France in a penalty shootout in the semifinals. The African side have suffered only one loss in the tournament — against Mexico in the group stage — in what was labeled the “group of death.”

Mateo Silvetti celebrates a goal

Mateo Silvetti of Argentina celebrates a goal.

What happens if Argentina and Morocco tie?

According to the official regulations of the FIFA Under-20 World Cup Chile 2025, if a knockout-stage match ends in a draw, the first tiebreaker will be extra time, consisting of two 15-minute halves.

If Argentina and Morocco remain level after extra time, the match will proceed to a penalty shootout — much like the senior team’s World Cup final against France in 2022.

Should the deadlock persist through extra time, the winner will be determined by penalties, with the team converting the most from the spot advancing — or, in this case, lifting the trophy.

