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Why is Lamine Yamal not starting today for Barcelona vs Sevilla on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 28?

Hansi Flick has decided to initially rest Lamine Yamal for the match against Sevilla FC.

By Matías Persuh

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Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.
© George Wood/Getty ImagesLamine Yamal of FC Barcelona.

FC Barcelona face a tough test against Sevilla FC, who will host the match at Camp Nou. Coach Hansi Flick made the important decision not to start Lamine Yamal, aiming to prevent further physical strain ahead of upcoming challenges.

Although the team’s star is now 100% fit after some minor issues that kept him from training normally during the week, he will start this important match on the bench alongside the rest of his teammates.

It’s worth noting that FC Barcelona will have a Champions League fixture next week, where they will decide their passage to the next stage. In the first leg, they drew 1-1 against Newcastle United.

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Flick’s selected forward line

FC Barcelona head into tonight’s clash with Sevilla knowing a victory is vital to reaching the 70-point milestone. Holding a narrow one-point lead over Real Madrid, the Blaugrana look to their clinical front three of Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Bardghji to secure the win.

Robert Lewandowski in 2025
Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona in 2025.
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A successful night at the Spotify Camp Nou would stretch their advantage to four points, providing crucial breathing room as the title race intensifies. The season has reached a crucial point, and they cannot afford to drop points along the way.

2026 Finalissima canceled: Will Argentina vs Spain be rescheduled?

see also

2026 Finalissima canceled: Will Argentina vs Spain be rescheduled?

FC Barcelona’s upcoming fixtures

  • Barcelona vs Newcastle, March 18 (Champions League) Round of 16 second leg
  • Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, March 22 (La Liga) Matchday 29
  • Mallorca vs Barcelona, April 5 (La Liga) Matchday 30
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Matías Persuh
Matías Persuh
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