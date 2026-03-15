Why is Lamine Yamal not starting today for Barcelona vs Sevilla on 2025-26 LaLiga Matchday 28?

FC Barcelona face a tough test against Sevilla FC, who will host the match at Camp Nou. Coach Hansi Flick made the important decision not to start Lamine Yamal, aiming to prevent further physical strain ahead of upcoming challenges.

Although the team’s star is now 100% fit after some minor issues that kept him from training normally during the week, he will start this important match on the bench alongside the rest of his teammates.

It’s worth noting that FC Barcelona will have a Champions League fixture next week, where they will decide their passage to the next stage. In the first leg, they drew 1-1 against Newcastle United.

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Flick’s selected forward line

FC Barcelona head into tonight’s clash with Sevilla knowing a victory is vital to reaching the 70-point milestone. Holding a narrow one-point lead over Real Madrid, the Blaugrana look to their clinical front three of Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Bardghji to secure the win.

Robert Lewandowski of FC Barcelona in 2025.

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A successful night at the Spotify Camp Nou would stretch their advantage to four points, providing crucial breathing room as the title race intensifies. The season has reached a crucial point, and they cannot afford to drop points along the way.

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FC Barcelona’s upcoming fixtures

Barcelona vs Newcastle, March 18 (Champions League) Round of 16 second leg

Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano, March 22 (La Liga) Matchday 29

Mallorca vs Barcelona, April 5 (La Liga) Matchday 30