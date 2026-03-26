Why is Neymar not playing today for Brazil vs France in 2026 international friendly?

The international friendly between Brazil and France was set to showcase some of the biggest names in global soccer, but one absence has quickly taken center stage: Neymar is not part of the lineup.

The forward’s absence is not a last-minute decision. Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti did not include him in the squad for the March international friendlies, including matches against France and Croatia.

The decision is largely tied to his physical condition, as he is still working his way back to full fitness after recent injuries and ongoing muscle issues. While he has returned to club action, Brazil’s staff have opted for caution.

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Is Neymar injured or resting?

Neymar has been dealing with lingering physical issues since suffering a serious knee injury in 2023, and although he has returned to club action, he has not yet reached full match fitness.

Neymar Jr. lines up prior to a FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier match in 2023 (Source: Mariana Bazo/Getty Images)

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti made it clear that only players at 100% condition were selected for the March international friendlies. His absence is therefore precautionary rather than tactical.

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He has also struggled with muscle fatigue in recent weeks, which limited his rhythm and prevented the coaching staff from fully evaluating him ahead of the squad announcement.

For Brazil, the decision reflects a long-term approach. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, the priority is ensuring that the forward can return at full strength rather than risking setbacks in a friendly against France.

How did Neymar get injured?

Neymar suffered a serious knee injury after rupturing his ACL during a match in 2023. The Brazilian star was injured while playing in a World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, when he landed awkwardly following a challenge and immediately showed signs of discomfort.

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Medical tests later confirmed a torn anterior cruciate ligament, along with damage to his meniscus, an injury that typically requires surgery and a lengthy recovery period.

This setback sidelined him for several months and forced him into an extensive rehabilitation process. Even after returning to action, players recovering from ACL injuries often need additional time to regain full match fitness and confidence.