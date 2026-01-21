Chiefs Brett Veach GM assistant might part ways with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes in 2026 NFL season

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs could continue losing personnel in the coming weeks. Now, according to a report by Ian Rapoport, the next name that could leave the organization is Mike Bradway.

“The Falcons have requested to interview Chiefs assistant GM Mike Bradway for their GM job, sources say. A top lieutenant to GM Brett Veach, Bradway is next in a line of top KC personnel minds to explore a big job.”

It could be a situation very similar to what happened in 2025 with Mike Borgonzi. After winning the Super Bowl multiple times with the Chiefs, the Titans decided to snatch up the assistant general manager, leaving Veach without one of his most trusted men. Bradway could follow a very comparable path.

Chiefs might lose Brett Veach GM assistant

The Atlanta Falcons are very interested in Mike Bradway as their new general manager in a massive rebuilding process for owner Arthur Blank. The moves keep coming as they try to return to playoff contention.

After firing Raheem Morris, the Falcons hired Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach. In addition, Matt Ryan left his position as an analyst at CBS to become president of football operations.

For the Chiefs, there will also be plenty of changes. Matt Nagy will not continue as offensive coordinator, and his role will be filled by Eric Bieniemy. Meanwhile, the future of DC Steve Spagnuolo is also uncertain, although he appears likely to stay with the organization.

Also departing are Connor Embree, the wide receivers coach; defensive line coach Alex Whittingham; running backs coach Todd Pinkston; and defensive quality control coach Louie Addazio.