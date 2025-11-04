Liverpool vs Real Madrid: Lineups for Matchday 4 of 2025-26 UEFA Champions League today

Liverpool welcome Real Madrid to Anfield for Matchday 4 of the 2025-26 UEFA Champions League in what promises to be one of the marquee fixtures of the day. The Spanish giants are aiming to continue their winning streak in this edition, while the English hosts cannot afford to fall further behind in the race for the top spot in the first phase.

Liverpool enter the contest in strong form, having routed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 away in the previous matchday. After a surprising defeat to Galatasaray on Matchday 2, Arne Slot’s team knows they cannot afford any more slip-ups if they hope to finish first in the standings.

Conversely, Real Madrid arrive in even better form. Along with PSG, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, and Arsenal, the squad managed by Xabi Alonso remains undefeated in the tournament. Following a 1-0 win over Juventus in the last round, they are determined to rack up another victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Liverpool lineup

During the pre-match press conference, manager Arne Slot confirmed that Alisson, Jeremy Frimpong, and Alexander Isak will all be unavailable due to injury. Slot also indicated that Alisson and Frimponh will remain out for Sunday’s Premier League duel against Manchester City, though the Isak has a chance to return for that contest.

Alisson leaves the pitch against Galatasary following an injury. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Liverpool’s starting XI to face Real Madrid: Giorgi Mamardashvili; Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai; Mohamed Salah, Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz.

Advertisement

see also Where to watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid lineup

On the Real Madrid side, Xabi Alonso will be without Franco Mastantuono, as the Argentine midfielder suffered an injury in the last league match against Valencia. Mastantuono joins an already long list of injured players, including David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Dani Carvajal, who are all confirmed out for today’s duel.

Advertisement

Real Madrid’s starting XI to face Liverpool: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Dean Huijsen, Eder Militao, Alvaro Carreras; Eduardo Camavinga, Aurélien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler; Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior.