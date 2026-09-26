Predicted lineups for England vs Spain today in 2026-27 UEFA Nations League Matchday 1

England host Spain in one of the most highly anticipated fixtures of Matchday 1 in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League, with the two teams facing off in Group 3.

Wembley will serve as the stage for one of the most important fixtures of Matchday 1 in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. England will face Spain, the reigning world champions, in a matchup between two strong contenders not only to win Group 3 but also to lift the title.

Luis de la Fuente’s side begins this campaign with a sense of unfinished business. In the 2025 final, Spain fell to Portugal on penalties, coming agonizingly close to adding another title to their trophy cabinet.

The situation is somewhat different for Thomas Tuchel and the Three Lions. England competed in League B in 2025 after being relegated in the previous edition, ultimately achieving their main objective of returning to the top tier after winning their group from start to finish.

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England’s likely starting XI for the opener

Squad changes are a natural part of any team-building process. Thomas Tuchel, who guided England to a respectable campaign at the last World Cup, is expected to stick with the core of the squad that competed in that tournament for the opening match against Spain.

Harry Kane of England runs during a training session at St George’s Park.

Jordan Pickford; Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly; Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham; Bukayo Saka, Morgan Rogers, Aaron Gordon; Harry Kane.

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Spain’s predicted lineup

Luis de la Fuente has no intention of holding anything back for the opener and is expected to field his strongest available lineup. These are the 11 players who are likely to start against England.

Unai Simon; Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Alex Baena.

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Key takeaways