Venezuela will be without its best striker for the upcoming Conmebol 2022 World Cup qualifiers, as Atlanta United star Josef Martínez won't be available.

As it has become usual of late, Atlanta United superstar Josef Martínez won't suit up for Venezuela for the Conmebol 2022 World Cup qualifiers. The Valencia native didn't join the team for the past 3 games against Brazil, Ecuador, and Chile either.

Martínez has often been hurt when it's time to play for the national team. But even when healthy, he was Inexplicably often coming off the bench despite being the squad's most prolific and versatile goalscorer.

This time, however, it won't be physical distress or any ailment that keeps the former Caracas FC star away from La Vinotinto but the fact that he'll have to lead his team through the MLS Playoffs.

Josef Martínez Will Miss The Games Vs. Ecuador And Peru

Martínez sealed Atlanta United's playoff ticket with a stunning goal against FC Cincinnati. And just like Everton's Salomón Rondón, he wasn't called up for the national team for the two-game fixture against Ecuador and Peru.

Josef Martínez and Rondón have often been at the center of controversies in the Venezuelan locker room, which is why a lot of people speculate that the current management simply wants no part of them and vice versa.