Why isn’t Ousmane Dembele starting today for France vs England at the 2026 World Cup?

Ousmane Dembele has enjoyed a fantastic 2026 World Cup campaign, yet the winger won't start for France against England in the bronze medal match.

France has confirmed its starting lineup to face England in the third-place match. However, Ousmane Dembele is not part of the starting XI that will fight for the 2026 World Cup bronze medal.

Manager Didier Deschamps has made several sweeping changes to France’s lineup to face England. With the world title no longer in dispute, the coach believes squad rotation and rest are the best options for a roster that has endured an exhaustive season.

Dembele’s omission from the starting XI shocked many fans. However, he does not carry an injury report; the reason he starts on the bench is strictly a tactical decision by Deschamps, who is resting multiple key starters today.

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Both France and England have opted to rest several key starters

Throughout the week, multiple players from both squads admitted that the third-place match holds little relevance for them. Having set their sights entirely on the ultimate title, many view a bronze medal as nothing more than a placebo.

Ousmane Dembele during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 match

Both managers are well aware of this sentiment, which is clearly reflected in their heavily rotated starting lineups. For England, captain Harry Kane starts on the bench against France, as he is no longer in contention for the tournament’s Golden Boot. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will also serve as a backup against Les Bleus.

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France has similarly chosen to rest big names, including defender Jules Kounde, yet Kylian Mbappe is starting as he is still in contention for the Golden Boot. While finishing third places a team on the historical list of World Cup podium finishers, the bronze medal simply lacks appeal for many of these exhausted players.

Is there prize money for the 2026 World Cup third-place winner?

Yes. The winner of the France vs. England clash at Miami Stadium will take home a significant financial reward alongside their medals. Historically, FIFA has awarded substantial prize money to the third-place finishers, an amount that continues to increase with every edition of the tournament.