Lucas Digne, a crucial defender in Aston Villa’s surprising success this season, will miss this week’s game against Brentford due to a suspension. His absence creates a significant defensive gap for the team.

Digne played a key role in last week’s 1-0 victory over Arsenal, pushing Aston Villa ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League table (35 points to 34). However, a loss against Brentford could see them relinquish that narrow lead back to Guardiola’s team.

Despite not scoring any goals, Digne has contributed two assists in his 16 appearances, tying him with Pau Torres for most assists among Aston Villa defenders.

Reason for Digne’s Absence

Unfortunately Lucas Digne will not be available because he was booked during the Matchweek 16, Digne received his fifth yellow card of the season during the Arsenal game, triggering a one-game suspension.

Aston Villa have few options to replace Digne, Aston Villa will likely turn to 30-year-old Alex Moreno (Spain), who filled in for him against Arsenal.

Digne will be available to return for Matchweek 18 when Villa hosts Sheffield United. His fitness and availability are crucial for the upcoming Matchweek 19 clash against Manchester United.

Villa are currently enjoying a remarkable winning streak, stretching back to Matchweek 12. They have won four Premier League games and drawn one, alongside two wins and a draw in the Europa Conference League.