Douglas Luiz has been a driving force for Aston Villathis season, with 16 starts contributing to their recent surge up the Premier League table. He played a vital role in their hard-fought 1-0 victory against Arsenal in Matchweek 16, extending their unbeaten streak since Matchweek 11.

This crucial win solidified Villa’s hold on 3rd place, currently boasting 35 points – one point ahead of Manchester City. Luiz’s impact reaches beyond his goalscoring; his 1,383 minutes on the pitch showcase his importance in both dictating Villa’s attacks and disrupting opponents’ offensive plays.

Despite Luiz’s absence, the team possesses the depth and tactical flexibility to navigate this minor setback. Their recent unbeaten run and current league position prove their resilience and capacity to adapt.

Reason for Luiz’s Absence

Aston Villa fans will have to watch from the sidelines as Luiz misses their upcoming clash against Brentford. Due to accumulating five yellow cards throughout the season, most recently against Arsenal, he faces a one-game suspension.

Without Luiz, Aston Villa have some options to replace him, they could use Youri Tielemans who this season has 3 assists and 16 appearances with only 4 starts.

Under the shrewd guidance of Unai Emery, Villa started the season brightly, showcasing a fluid attacking style and impressive defensive resilience. Victories over Brighton and Manchester City had fans dreaming of a top-four finish, and even talk of a fairytale title challenge emerged.

The arrival of Lucas Digne and Leander Dendoncker added steel and experience to the squad, while the continued development of young talents like Jacob Ramsey provided a spark of creativity.