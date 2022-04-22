It has surfaced that Mauricio Pochettino was overlooked for the Manchester United manager's position after the club formally named Erik ten Hag as the next manager on Thursday.

On Thursday, Manchester United named Erik ten Hag as their new manager, succeeding Ralf Rangnick as interim manager in June and signing a deal until 2025 with the possibility of an additional year.

Until the conclusion of the season, Ten Hag will continue with Ajax before joining the Premier League side at the beginning of a key summer for the club. Even though Mauricio Pochettino reportedly has a fan club at Old Trafford, it was the Dutchman who beat the PSG manager to the top post at the Red Devils.

New information has surfaced about the thorough recruiting process that has dominated the headlines in England over the last several months now that Ten Hag has been confirmed as United's sixth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson stood down in 2013.

Why Manchester United gave up on Mauricio Pochettino for Erik ten Hag

One of the reasons was when compared to Ajax, who let Ten Hag depart for roughly €2 million, Paris Saint-Germain were alleged to be seeking significant release money despite appearing like they would fire Mauricio Pochettino anyway at the end of the season.

As per Daily Mail, after their Champions League exit to Real Madrid, the Ligue 1 stance to let their manager go is said to have weakened from €12 million, and they are now expected to accept €6 million. It was the coach's choice not to agitate for the post that he'd been eyeing for six years allowing United to concentrate on appointing another man rather than submit to PSG's demands.

In addition, the Premier League side chose Ten Hag because they were worried that Real Madrid would try to snatch Pochettino from them at the last minute. The Red Devils' leaders were also said to have been pleased by the 52-year-old's presentation of the club's future plans, which he laid out in great detail.

The future of the former Premier League manager Pochettino seems to be a hot issue throughout the summer transfer window. His future at the French outfit is far from guaranteed; Zinedine Zidane has been mentioned as a possible successor.