One of the most emblematic and talented players that Peru has had in recent years has been Christian Cuevas. He has always given the team hierarchy. However, in these first two Qualifiers Matchdays he will not be present and here we will tell you why.

Christian Cuevas has consistently featured in Peru’s squads in recent years. The player has excelled in South American soccer, particularly with teams from his home country and Brazil, and has also had brief stints in European soccer.

Regarding his national team, Cuevas made a lasting impression by being a part of the 2018 squad that secured World Cup qualification after a 36-year absence. He came close to participating in a second World Cup (Qatar 2022) but narrowly missed out as Peru lost in the playoffs against Australia.

Why Christian Cueva was left out of the Brazil squad?

Christian Cuevas, the current player for Alianza Lima, will not be included in the Peruvian national team due to an injury. According to the medical report provided by the Peruvian medical staff, both Christian Cueva and Bryan Reyna are suffering from muscle fatigue, which is the reason for their absence in the first two Matchdays of the qualifiers.